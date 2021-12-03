AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) CFO Jason A. Clemens Acquires 1,300 Shares of Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) CFO Jason A. Clemens bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AHCO. Truist Securities cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.2% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,103,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,737,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,168,000 after purchasing an additional 566,410 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 31.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,884,000 after purchasing an additional 977,601 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,583,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,801,000 after buying an additional 307,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,567,000. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

