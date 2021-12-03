Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Director Buys $28,500.00 in Stock

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Director James W. Jr. Newman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.50. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ADIL shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

