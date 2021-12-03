Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Rating Reiterated by Litchfield Hills Research

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADIL. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ADIL opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $55.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.50. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.08.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William B. Stilley III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 370,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.