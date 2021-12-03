adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $139.38

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $139.38 and last traded at $141.72, with a volume of 106986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.18 and its 200 day moving average is $173.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of adidas by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of adidas by 30.5% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of adidas by 78.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of adidas by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

