adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $139.38

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $139.38 and last traded at $141.72, with a volume of 106986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.18.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.18 and its 200 day moving average is $173.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
About adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
