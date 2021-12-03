Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,275 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 9.6% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after purchasing an additional 202,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $35.38 on Friday, hitting $636.50. 26,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $303.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $633.64 and a 200 day moving average of $609.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

