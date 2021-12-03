Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,898,000 after buying an additional 1,335,161 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,423,000 after buying an additional 205,210 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,029,000 after buying an additional 200,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 663,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,156,000 after buying an additional 196,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP opened at $228.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.00. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.15 and a 12-month high of $243.05.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

