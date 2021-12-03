Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading Up 3.5%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s share price was up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 3,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 524,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000.

About Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

