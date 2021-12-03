AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 6,097 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 85,551 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

BWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of BWB opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.74. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

