AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in General Motors by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 29,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. General Motors has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

