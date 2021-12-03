AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,096,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,755 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,464.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,028,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,610 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,053.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 341,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 311,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 129,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 376,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after purchasing an additional 101,097 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGE opened at $40.65 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.95.

