AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,515 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after acquiring an additional 480,461 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after buying an additional 808,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,193,000 after buying an additional 194,556 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $286,159,000 after buying an additional 37,360 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,763,402 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $146,709,000 after buying an additional 57,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of -906.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $42.39 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

