AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 504 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

NYSE TDG opened at $581.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 70.72, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $517.37 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $635.12 and a 200-day moving average of $633.34.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.65.

In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,163 shares of company stock valued at $700,311 and sold 73,000 shares valued at $47,099,865. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.