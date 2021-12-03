AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.88. 98,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 315% from the average session volume of 23,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 85.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 106.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 234,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 120,906 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 87.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 109,220 shares during the last quarter.

