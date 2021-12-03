AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Short Interest Update

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN ACY traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.47. AeroCentury has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $66.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.6468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, CEO Michael Gerhard Magnusson sold 3,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $97,197.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 36.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACY. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AeroCentury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of AeroCentury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AeroCentury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AeroCentury by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroCentury during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

