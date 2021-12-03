African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

African Gold Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. African Gold Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGAC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,753,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,434,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 35.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

