Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of AGGZF stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.4731 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

