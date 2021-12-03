Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AFN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.75.

AFN stock opened at C$32.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.71. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$25.85 and a 52-week high of C$48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$604.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$313.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$330.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.3500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.24%.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.22 per share, with a total value of C$36,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,268,193.70.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

