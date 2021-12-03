Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Raised to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Agenus alerts:

Shares of AGEN opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.63 million, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.12. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $252.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts predict that Agenus will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 17.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Agenus by 2,741.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,989,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Agenus by 37.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,636,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.