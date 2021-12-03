Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Shares of AGIO opened at $34.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5,160.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

