Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$82.00 to C$80.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines traded as low as C$61.58 and last traded at C$62.08, with a volume of 598142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$63.68.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEM. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$91.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.0100004 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 41.78%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

