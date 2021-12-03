AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.12

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.12 and last traded at $41.28, with a volume of 426006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AIA Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AIA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.61.

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

