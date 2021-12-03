Aion (AION) Price Down 17.8% This Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $106.46 million and $26.57 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,908.43 or 0.98806688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00050342 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.85 or 0.00314319 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.34 or 0.00477778 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.82 or 0.00188789 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010173 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001590 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 498,905,732 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

