Albion Financial Group UT Grows Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Appian were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Appian by 52.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Appian by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Appian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Appian by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

APPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 in the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.30 and a beta of 1.73. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.