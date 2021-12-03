Albion Financial Group UT Has $1.42 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after buying an additional 425,621 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,899,000 after buying an additional 316,299 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 498.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,031,000 after buying an additional 156,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.75 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.58.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $8,986,066. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.