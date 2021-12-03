Albion Financial Group UT Invests $52,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of VMware by 518.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 346.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 147.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth $42,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

Shares of VMW opened at $117.34 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.87 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.18.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

