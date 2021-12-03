Albion Financial Group UT Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 188.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $59.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.21. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $63.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.