Albion Financial Group UT Sells 1,712 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768,683 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,269 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,649,000 after purchasing an additional 312,579 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.8% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 862,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,171,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 744,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MMP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

NYSE:MMP opened at $46.31 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

