Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Up 5.8%

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $31.85. 654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 24,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $546.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 20.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 35,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 57,005 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 55,526 shares in the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

