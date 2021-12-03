Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

