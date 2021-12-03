Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the October 31st total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of ALFFF opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. Alfa has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.90.
Alfa Company Profile
Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.