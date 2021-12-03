All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,377 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Capital Southwest worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 106,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

CSWC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.89. 4,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,712. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Capital Southwest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $218,675 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSWC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

