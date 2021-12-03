All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Has $386,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Lcnb Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.33. The stock had a trading volume of 59,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,786. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.50. The company has a market cap of $106.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

