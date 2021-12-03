All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund makes up about 1.3% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 28.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 116.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the period.

Shares of UTF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.43. 625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,431. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

