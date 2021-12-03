All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $564,000 in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.67. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,045. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

