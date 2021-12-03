All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,401. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.78 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

