Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research analysts have commented on ALGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $76,586.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $75,315.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,262,747 shares of company stock worth $281,239,739 in the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.38.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

