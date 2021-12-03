Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Hits Market Cap of $849,263.60

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a market capitalization of $849,263.60 and approximately $10,197.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001541 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alliance Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00062036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00071630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00092223 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,320.94 or 0.07847503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,074.12 or 1.00023269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alliance Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alliance Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alliance Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alliance Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.