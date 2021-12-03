Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,032.94

Shares of Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,032.94 ($13.50) and traded as high as GBX 1,036 ($13.54). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,028 ($13.43), with a volume of 248,663 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,032.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,009.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 4.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 5.83 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.06%.

In other Alliance Trust news, insider Christopher Samuel bought 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,005 ($13.13) per share, with a total value of £562.80 ($735.30).

Alliance Trust (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

