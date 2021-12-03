Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.04

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.04 and last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 6098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOSL. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 2.53.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,069,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $46,983.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,692 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 165,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 88,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

