Alpha Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Alpha Lithium stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. Alpha Lithium has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.50.

About Alpha Lithium

Alpha Lithium Corp. engages in the development and exploration of lithium properties. It focuses in the operation of Green Energy Lithium Brine property. The company was founded on October 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

