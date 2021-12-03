Alpha Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Alpha Lithium stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. Alpha Lithium has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.50.
About Alpha Lithium
