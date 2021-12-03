Alpha Quark Token Hits Market Capitalization of $112.66 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Alpha Quark Token has a total market cap of $112.66 million and approximately $16.24 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for $5.44 or 0.00009666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Quark Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00044928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00246126 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00086825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,726,978 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Quark Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Quark Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.