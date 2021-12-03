Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Up to $20.52

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.52, but opened at $21.24. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 89 shares changing hands.

TKNO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Teknova has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 19.26 and a current ratio of 19.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.61.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth about $17,204,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth about $6,967,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,933,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

