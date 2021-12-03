Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

GOOG opened at $2,875.53 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,866.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,726.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $138,444.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,929 shares of company stock worth $501,754,830 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

