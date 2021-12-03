Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Reduced by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 59.1% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,522,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $38.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,820.75. The company had a trading volume of 50,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,350. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,856.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,691.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,197.82.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

