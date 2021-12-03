Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

GOOG traded down $38.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,836.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,701. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,866.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,726.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,929 shares of company stock valued at $501,754,830. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

