Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.27% from the company’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,197.82.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,859.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,856.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,691.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after acquiring an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after acquiring an additional 101,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.