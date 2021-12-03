Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Update

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,800 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the October 31st total of 261,300 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
ASPS opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $173.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.60.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. Analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ASPS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.
