Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Update

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,800 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the October 31st total of 261,300 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

ASPS opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $173.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. Analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 75.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

ASPS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

