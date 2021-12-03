Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Milton C. Ault III Acquires 5,319 Shares of Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,074.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ALZN opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $33.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 22,997 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALZN. Univest Sec assumed coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

