Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the October 31st total of 156,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $382,604 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 34.8% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 200,768 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 149.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 139.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 316,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 184,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 129.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 155,169 shares in the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAL stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

