Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Short Interest Update

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the October 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,650,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMBS opened at $0.01 on Friday. Amarantus BioScience has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Amarantus BioScience alerts:

Amarantus BioScience Company Profile

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company engages in developing therapeutic products with the potential for orphan drug designation in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology and regenerative medicine, and diagnostics in neurology. It focuses on acquiring product and technology rights, raising capital, and performing research and development.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Amarantus BioScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarantus BioScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.